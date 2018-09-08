Celtics' Jabari Bird arrested, facing charges for alleged domestic violence incident
Bird is being held at a hospital and faces complaints of assault, strangulation and kidnapping
Boston Celtics' second-year wing Jabari Bird was arrested on Friday night and is facing charges for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in Brighton.
The Boston Police Department says Bird is "being guarded" at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, according to Boston.com. The alleged victim in the incident was taken to a separate hospital for treatment; Bird is facing complaints of assault and battery 209A, strangulation and kidnapping.
The Celtics issued a statement on Saturday morning:
"We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."
The Celtics made Bird the 56th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Cal. He spent much of his rookie season with the team's G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, but agreed to a full-fledged NBA deal in late July after standing out both in the G League and in the Las Vegas Summer League.
