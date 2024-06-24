Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is hoping that a good samaritan can provide an assist for a ring he lost during Friday's championship parade. Brown shared on social media that he lost a ring during the celebration in which the Celtics traveled throughout Boston.

"Reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade 🙃," Brown wrote in an Instagram story.

The ring that Brown lost features the logo for his personal brand "7uice" in the center and contains diamonds. Brown didn't mention what the reward would be if someone happened to find the missing ring.

"Big reward for whoever find this ring lost it at the parade if you find it lmk please 🙃," Brown wrote in another post.

While the ring appears to be very sentimental to Brown, the ring isn't his Celtics' championship ring. NBA teams are traditionally given their championship on opening night during the following season.

It's been quite the week for Brown as he helped the Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks to win their NBA record 18th championship. He was named the NBA Finals MVP after he averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the series. The Celtics star also excelled defensively as he registered 1.6 steals per contest while locking down Mavericks star Luka Doncic throughout the series.