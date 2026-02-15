Now at the peak of his career, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown should have ample time remaining in the NBA. Still, the five-time All-Star is already contemplating plans for after his eventual retirement from basketball, though, and his next venture could be in combat sports. Brown said he has even had discussions with UFC CEO Dana White, which could help get the ball rolling on his transition from the hardwood to the Octagon.

Brown took up martial arts two years ago and has implemented Muay Thai into his basketball training ever since. He said it improved his physical and mental abilities on the court. Perhaps it could lead to a combat career down the road.

"I've toyed with this," Brown said at NBA All-Star media day. "I've talked to some people. Maybe the post part of my career, I would love to partake in something like UFC or even boxing. I've talked to Dana White about some stuff. But we'll see as things go on. We'll see."

Since basketball is a contact sport, Brown's worlds often collide on the hardwood. Whether it be his physical play between the whistles or his involvement in scuffles from time to time, the Celtics' leading scorer sees regular opportunities to put his martial arts training into practice.

"It's kind of exciting when you get in the moment to have a little bit of controversy," Brown said. "Sometimes it's not even that big of a deal, but we've got emotional dudes, we've got passionate dudes about this game. Some of that stuff is going to happen. You get in between the margins, you're throwing 'bows. That stuff, that's a part of the game to some degree."

If he ever moves fully from basketball to combat sports, it could be a while before Brown makes that switch. He is in his Celtics prime and has flourished this season as the centerpiece of a Boston team that stands at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break. Brown averages a career-best 29.3 points per game and is on pace to set personal highs in rebounds (6.9) and assists (4.7). He leads the league in field goals attempted and made per game in his newly expanded role.

Brown's breakthrough as one of the NBA's most productive players is largely a result of the Celtics playing without Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles last postseason and could sit out the entire 2025-26 campaign.