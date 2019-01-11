Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris separated after heated altercation during timeout in loss to Heat

The Boston Celtics fell to the Miami Heat on Thursday evening, 115-99, but there were plenty of fireworks on the sideline as well.

In an Instagram video from a fan close to the Celtics bench, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris can be clearly seen getting into a physical altercation in which Morris shoves Brown following a heated discussion. Marcus Smart ends up separating the two and moves Brown away from Morris.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris had to get separated during a timeout...



(via ahubbtho/IG) pic.twitter.com/1EyBZyzvUn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2019

The Celtics came up short against the Heat in South Beach on the second leg of a back-to-back, the night after a convincing 135-108 win over the Indiana Pacers. Brown scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, while Morris continued to be one of the league's top shooters with 17 points and three 3-pointers to his credit.

This video is certainly interesting because the team was coming off of a win over the Indiana Pacers and Kyrie Irving preached about how a Dec. 21 team meeting helped bring all the team's issues out in the open and build more chemistry. Since that meeting, the Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games, including Thursday's loss.

Boston was projected to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference this season due to its stellar amount of depth. It's certainly going to be interesting to see if any more dysfunction occurs after this encounter between Brown and Morris.