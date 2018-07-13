Celtics' Jaylen Brown references the military to argue against NBA's one-and-done rule

The military is often a popular reference point in age-related arguments. "If you can join the military at 18 years old ... " is a frequent starting point for cases against older age requirements, and often for good reason.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown went there while discussing the requirement that NBA prospects play at least a year in college or overseas before being eligible for the Association. He's clearly not a fan of the one-and-done rule.

Jaylen Brown on the one-and-done rule: "I think if you can serve in the military at 18, you should be able to play in the NBA. That would be my argument." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 12, 2018

Brown, 21, played one year of college basketball for the California Golden Bears before being drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2016.

The NBA is apparently ready to get rid of the one-and-done rule (established in 2006) in the near future. At the league's owners meetings in Las Vegas this week, commissioner Adam Silver basically put the writing on the wall, saying "we're ready to make that change, but it won't come immediately."

The discussion now turns to what the best course of action is for the future of the game. An elimination of the one-and-done rule will likely bring back a massive influx of raw, undeveloped players making the jump from high school to the NBA. Then again, there's still a number of raw, undeveloped players prematurely attempting to make the jump to the NBA after just a year or two of college. Forty-one underclassmen went undrafted after declaring for this year's NBA Draft.

From a fan perspective, the one-and-done rule might seem valuable because it forces top prospects to the college ranks for at least a year, drawing more interest in college basketball and providing more of an opportunity to watch and evaluate these players before they head to the draft.

Even so, this might not serve in the best interests of players, especially ones who feel that they're ready to make the jump immediately. Maybe Silver and the league can find a happy medium in there somewhere, possibly a policy that allows top prospects to enter out of high school, but also requires anyone heading to the college ranks to stay at least two years -- a move that could help prospect development and also push the possibility of earning a degree further into focus.

It's an interesting discussion to have, and it sounds like it's one that will continue until a solution is found. For now, Brown and Silver are clearly not satisfied with the ways things are right now.