Celtics' Jaylen Brown speaks on Trump, racism and Kaepernick protests

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is the reflective type. He doesn't just go through life living it, but rather taking notice of what happens every day around not just him, but in society itself. Brown recently sat down with The Guardian to discuss his feelings on not only life and society, but the social constraints that exist in sports.

Brown sees sports as a positive place to put your emotions, but he also makes a strong statement about how those emotions could be going elsewhere toward poverty and injustices in the world. He also talked about how he feels racism in America has been propagated by President Donald Trump.

"Racism definitely exists across America today. Of course it's changed a lot – and my opportunities are far greater than they would have been 50 years ago," Brown said. "So some people think racism has dissipated or no longer exists. But it's hidden in more strategic places. You have less people coming to your face and telling you certain things. But [Donald] Trump has made it a lot more acceptable for racists to speak their minds.

He also spoke out on the protests of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which led many NFL players to take a knee during national anthems over the past two seasons.

"It was peaceful and successful. It made people think. It made people angry. It made people want to talk," Brown said. "Often everybody is comfortable with their role in life and they forget about the people who are uncomfortable. So for Colin to put his career on the line, and sacrifice himself, was amazing. But Colin was fed up with the police brutality and pure racism. He speaks for many people in this country -- including me."

Brown later talked in great detail about an athlete's role in society these days.

"We're having some of the same problems we had 50 years ago," Brown said. "Some things have changed a lot but other factors are deeply embedded in our society. It takes protests like Kaepernick's to make people uncomfortable and aware of these hidden injustices. People are now a lot more aware, engaged and united in our culture. It takes a special person like Kaepernick to force these changes -- because often reporters and fans say: 'If you're an athlete I don't want you to say anything. You should be happy you're making 'x' amount of money playing sport. You should be saluting America instead of critiquing it.' That's our society."

These aren't comments that are often heard from someone that's just 21 years old. It's very representative of the type of athlete that exists in today's sports world. Especially the NBA where players are not only given the freedom to express their beliefs on social issues, but encouraged by other players such as LeBron James.