The Boston Celtics were certainly banged up as their 2025 playoff run came to a close. Boston announced Wednesday that star forward Jaylen Brown underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be ready for the starting of training camp in the fall "without limitation."

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Brown finished the postseason with a partially torn meniscus. Brown had received pain injections in his knee beginning in March.

Brown put together averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while shooting 32.4% from three during the regular season. The Celtics wing also scored at least 20 points in five of the team's six games against the New York Knicks in their second-round series.

The Celtics finished just three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. Boston looked primed for a deep postseason run after winning an NBA title last season. However, the team lost star forward Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles in Game 4, which ended his season.

This offseason could be a very active one for the Celtics. Shortly after the team's second-round postseason exit, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Celtics could make considerable trades in an effort to shake up the team's roster.

"They're going to make trades. The Boston Celtics will have a much different roster next season," Charania said during an ESPN television appearance. "They'll definitely have a different roster, but the question is how severe the movement will be. You can't trade Jayson Tatum. That's the face of your franchise. After that, it's really going to depend on what kind of value you can get."

It's unclear if Brown would be someone that the Celtics would be interested in trading, but it's fair to assume that he'd garner a ton of interest around the NBA if the team does decide to shake things up this summer. Brown spent all nine of his professional seasons with the Celtics after they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.