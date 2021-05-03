The Boston Celtics lost a high-scoring affair with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, 129-119. As a result they dropped down to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, which for the time being puts them in the play-in tournament. But the result and the seeding race is the last thing on anyone's mind in Boston.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both hobbled to the locker room after an awkward collision along the sideline. Neither returned to the game, though there was less than a minute to play when they got injured so it's impossible to say if they could have come back with more time.

Down by seven, the Celtics needed to force a turnover to have any hope of getting back in the game. As the Trail Blazers inbounded the ball to Norman Powell, Brown came flying in to try and get a deflection, while Tatum arrived for a trap on the sideline. Unfortunately they collided and got their legs tangled up in the process.

Both of them appeared to roll their ankles and stayed down on the floor for a brief period. When they were able to get up they made their way straight to the locker room. Brown appeared to get the worst of it, and was spotted leaning on his teammates for support in the tunnel.

It's still too early know how serious either injury is, though Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said neither of them had swelling when he saw them immediately after the game.

Brown was questionable to play in Sunday's game due to a sprained right ankle, but was cleared to go after his workout earlier in the day. That was the same ankle he injured in the collision with Tatum.