The Utah Jazz will look to win their third game in a row when they take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Boston is coming off a 114-108 loss at Portland on Sunday, while Utah downed San Antonio 127-114 on Saturday. The Celtics (19-12), who have won seven of the past 10 games, are 9-7 on the road this season. The Jazz (12-19), who are fifth in the Northwest Division, are 8-10 on their home floor this season. Utah will be without Ace Bailey (hip).

Tipoff from Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 64-47, but the Jazz earned a 105-103 win at Boston on Nov. 3. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 240.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Jazz picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Jazz 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Boston -8.5 at DraftKings Celtics vs. Jazz over/under: 240.5 points Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Boston -299, Utah +239 Celtics vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Jazz streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Celtics vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (240.5 points). The total has gone Under in each of the last three meetings and in four of five, including one push. The total has also gone Under in three of the Celtics' last four games, and in two of the past four Jazz games. The model is projecting Boston's Jaylen Brown to score 29.8 points on average and be one of five Celtics players to score 11.7 or more points. Utah's Lauri Markkanen, meanwhile, is projected to have 23.8 points on average as three Jazz players score 11.5 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Jazz spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.