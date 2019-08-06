Celtics' Kemba Walker explains why he's 'happy' others passed on the chance to play for Team USA

Team USA has made headlines this summer due to all of the top-tier talent that has withdrawn from the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kevin Love are just a few that have decided not to participate in the late Summer international tournament for various reasons.

The plethora of players that have withdrawn has left the United States' roster short on superstars and household names, but it has also provided an enormous opportunity for the players that are participating. Players like Kemba Walker who is primed to showcase his skills in China.

"I love basketball. I love to play. And what better opportunity to do that than to play for your country?" Walker told reporters, including Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports, after the first day of training camp for the national team on Monday. "This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of us. I think a lot of us are happy those guys pulled out. This is our chance, this is our chance to get on the big stage and showcase our talents. It's a chance for us to do something new, to be a new-look team.

"This is USA Basketball, this is a huge achievement. It's a huge honor to be a part of this."

Marcus Smart, Walker's Boston teammate and Team USA squad member, is excited about the opportunity to play for the greater good.

"We have a lot of guys that nobody probably even talks about, even knows," Smart said. "We're able to get our faces shown. … USA Basketball, to me, that's something that's really important.

"We're playing for something greater than ourselves. We're going against [other countries] that have been playing together for years, and they've already built that camaraderie. We're taking a group of guys that have probably never even played with one another and … [learning to] act like a team, become a team. It's not easy. But we know we can do it."

The team will ultimately be trimmed down to 12 players by coach Gregg Popovich. The final roster will be announced on Aug. 17, but regardless of who is on the final roster, Popovich is excited to work with some of the best players in the league while representing the United States.

"I'm appreciative of commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved," Popovich said. "Selecting a 12-man team will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to working with all of the players, representing the United States and doing so in a manner that all Americans will hopefully rally behind."

Even though the players on the roster may not be as well-known as guys like Harden or Davis, there is still a ton of talent on the team, and if they are able to jell, they should be capable of winning the World Cup for the United States.