The Boston Celtics have been without Kristaps Porzingis for the last six games, including Monday night's win over the Utah Jazz, as the big man has been dealing what he described as a "viral illness" that the team hasn't "been able to fully identify yet."

Porzingis last suited up on Feb. 26 when the Celtics lost in Detroit and has been listed as out with a "non-COVID illness" ever since.

"I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet," Porzingis posted on social media on Monday. "I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."

Porzingis sat with the team on Thursday for Boston's win over the 76ers and went through warmups on Saturday prior to Boston's win over the Lakers. Porzingis was listed as questionable for the Lakers game and doubtful for Monday night's matchup with Utah, which the Celtics won, 114-108.

Before Monday's game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters that Porzingis is "getting close" to a return. Last Thursday, Mazzulla said Porzingis has been going to the team facility to get shots up "every day," but hasn't been feeling well.

Porzingis missed the first month of the season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. Since his return, he has averaged 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 32 games played.

The Celtics have gone 5-1 over this latest stint without Porzingis, so there's no real reason to rush him back to action before he's ready. The Celtics, now 47-18, are basically locked into the No. 2 seed -- eight games back of No. 1 Cleveland and five up on No. 3 New York with 17 games remaining.

The priority is the playoffs. Boston just needs to make sure Porzingis is right by then.