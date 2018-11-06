Celtics' Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for throwing ball into stands

Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by NBA for throwing the basketball into the stands following the game between the Celtics and Nuggets in Denver on Monday night, according to a press release from the league.

Irving was unhappy with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for attempting a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the match-up and he let his frustrations show. The Nuggets already had the game in hand when Murray launched a deep three as the final seconds ticked off of the clock. Murray had a career-high 48 points in the game, and connecting on the last-second attempt would have propelled him over the 50-point plateau.

The shot missed, but still drew the ire of Irving, who glared in Murray's direction after the attempt and ultimately launched the ball into the stands.

"I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?" Irving said after the game, via NBC Sports Boston."I understand if we fouled him, going to the free-throw line. I don't want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it's time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

"But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls**t move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

Though Irving was clearly angered, Murray said that he didn't mean any disrespect to the Celtics with his final shot attempt.

"That was just a fun game. I was having a lot of fun. I think my emotion took over, as it normally does when I get going like that," Murray said, via NBC Sports Boston. "No disrespect to the Boston organization, the Boston fans for that last shot. I just had it in my mind I was going for 50.

"I think everybody understood that's what I was trying to do. I really didn't mean no disrespect. I know half the team over there, so no hard feelings. It was just a fun game and my emotions took over."

Thanks to his decision to toss the ball, Irving will now be a little lighter in the wallet.