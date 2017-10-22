Celtics' Kyrie Irving fined $25K for using inappropriate language toward fan

The NBA has come to a decision regarding Kyrie Irving's comment to a fan at halftime of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

As Irving walked off the floor with his teammates, he was taunted by a fan and appeared to respond back in a profane manner. The quip will end up costing Irving a cool $25,000, as the league announced Sunday they had fined Irving for "using inappropriate language when responding to a fan."

The NBA announces a $25,000 fine for Boston's Kyrie Irving ... pic.twitter.com/6RIINnR0Di — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 22, 2017

Irving, for his part, did not decide to go the fake apology route, saying "hell no" when asked if he regretted making the comment.

Kyrie Irving acknowledged a profane outburst to a Philly fan that yelled at him about LeBron James on Friday. Does he regret it? "Hell no." pic.twitter.com/NDDKeh94Kt — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 21, 2017

"Hell no. Man enough to record it on video, then that's on him," Irving said. "I'm glad that he got his name out there and then kinda five seconds of fame and it going viral. That's the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility for what I said -- excuse the kids at home -- and you move on."

Irving is the second player in as many days to be fined for using bad language toward a fan. DeMarcus Cousins also received a $25,000 fine for comments he made to a fan during Friday night's game against the Warriors.