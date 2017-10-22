Celtics' Kyrie Irving fined $25K for using inappropriate language toward fan
Irving said recently that he does not regret the profane outburst
The NBA has come to a decision regarding Kyrie Irving's comment to a fan at halftime of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
As Irving walked off the floor with his teammates, he was taunted by a fan and appeared to respond back in a profane manner. The quip will end up costing Irving a cool $25,000, as the league announced Sunday they had fined Irving for "using inappropriate language when responding to a fan."
Irving, for his part, did not decide to go the fake apology route, saying "hell no" when asked if he regretted making the comment.
"Hell no. Man enough to record it on video, then that's on him," Irving said. "I'm glad that he got his name out there and then kinda five seconds of fame and it going viral. That's the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility for what I said -- excuse the kids at home -- and you move on."
Irving is the second player in as many days to be fined for using bad language toward a fan. DeMarcus Cousins also received a $25,000 fine for comments he made to a fan during Friday night's game against the Warriors.
-
Does Bledsoe want out of Phoenix?
Bledsoe tweeted, "I Dont wanna be here"
-
Giannis' clutch steal not a foul
Giannis had his hand on McCollum's hip when he poked the ball away
-
Clippers' Teodosic (foot) undergoing MRI
Teodosic had to leave the Clippers' game Saturday night against the Suns
-
Wade looking for role amid struggles
Wade is having a rough start to his first season playing in Cleveland
-
Giannis' MVP campaign in three plays
Greek Freak scores career-high 44 points and reaches scary level to finish the game
-
Curry tosses mouthpiece at ref, ejected
It was an ugly finish as the Warriors fell to 1-2 on the season -- both Curry and Kevin Durant...
Add a Comment