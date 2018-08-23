Celtics' Kyrie Irving given the name 'Little Mountain' at Standing Rock Sioux ceremony

Over the past few years, Kyrie Irving has begun embracing his lineage to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The Boston Celtics point guard has campaigned in support of the tribe, made significant financial donations, released a shoe featuring the tribe's logo and even gotten that same logo tattooed on the back of his neck.

On Thursday, Irving, along with his older sister, were officially welcomed into the tribe via naming ceremony in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

During the traditional ceremony, which featured Irving standing on a buffalo skin while wearing customary tribe garb and being prayed over by an elder, he learned his Lakota name: "Little Mountain."

It seems like a fitting name for the Celtics guard, who isn't the largest star in stature but is a formidable force on the court.

The naming ceremony is complete.

Kyrie Irving was given the name “Little Mountain.” His sister, Asia, was given the name, “Buffalo Woman.” https://t.co/JNgwPpi3O1 pic.twitter.com/eWnwC8hGWj — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 23, 2018

Official press release on Kyrie Irving’s homecoming to Standing Rock. pic.twitter.com/wWNVW6NgRj — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) August 17, 2018

Irving and the Standing Rock Sioux have been working to arrange a homecoming for some time. It finally happened this week, and it was quite an event for both sides. Around 1,000 people showed up to the ceremony, many of them wearing Irving's gear (including his Standing Rock sneakers) and welcoming him to the place his relatives called home.

Here's a little backstory of Irving's Native American heritage, via ESPN.

Irving's mother, Elizabeth Larson, was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux but was adopted out as a small child. Irving, whose mother died when he was 4, has known about his lineage and has recently starting embracing it. He stunned members of the tribe in 2016 when he said in an interview with ESPN that his mother was a member. That sent the elders scrambling to identify a lineage, and they found his grandparents and great-grandparents from the White Mountain family in the Standing Rock reservation in South Dakota.

Don't be surprised if "Little Mountain" becomes part of Irving's brand moving forward. It only seems right.