Celtics' Kyrie Irving had minor nasal surgery that kept him from attending Game 7

Kyrie Irving was a surprising absence from the Celtics' home loss to the Cavaliers, his former team, Sunday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Irving has been out while he recovers from knee surgery, but he's been a consistent presence on Boston's bench since the playoffs started.

On Monday, Celtics president Danny Ainge informed everybody where Irving was. He was apparently recovering from minor nasal surgery because the Celtics needed at least one more injury to an already injured player to cap off this season.

There must be something going around Boston because Irving's teammate Aron Baynes is also dealing with a nose injury. Apparently, he broke his nose in Game 6 and will now need surgery on it.

The #Celtics Aron Baynes will have surgery on his broken nose. He said it happened a couple games ago. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 28, 2018

Someone wrap the Celtics in bubble wrap over the offseason so nobody else can get hurt. Since opening night it's felt like they've been dealing with injuries to every player imaginable. That they're ending the season with two nose surgeries feels fitting.