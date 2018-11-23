Celtics' Kyrie Irving only plans to play into his early to mid 30s

The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and when they do so, they'll face 41-year old Vince Carter (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

Carter has remained a very competitive role player during his first season with the Atlanta Hawks. Following the Celtics shootaround on Friday, Irving was asked how long he could see himself playing in the NBA and the All-Star guard made it clear that he doesn't plan to let his career drag on past his mid-30s at the most.

"No, no," Irving said. "Once I'm done with this, hopefully in my early to mid-30s, I'm done with this."

Irving is currently in his eighth NBA season and second as a member of the Celtics. The former Duke Blue Devils standout was selected with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been an impact player since his rookie year when he averaged 18.5 points.

Since establishing himself in the league, Irving blossomed into one of the most efficient ball-handlers that the NBA has seen in quite some time. Irving even chose to branch out on his own rather than play alongside LeBron James during the star forward's final season in Northeast Ohio. Irving was traded to the Celtics in the summer of 2017 in a deal that was headlined by Isaiah Thomas.

While Irving doesn't anticipate having his career linger until the age of 40, that doesn't mean that he doesn't enjoy playing the game.

"I love basketball itself," Irving added. "But everything that comes with it? It doesn't really matter to me, in terms of my life. I enjoy the game, I enjoy being with my teammates, playing every single day.

Irving is in the midst of a season in which he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds for a Celtics team that currently holds a 9-9 record. The veteran guard is also shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc and has scored at least 20 points in eight of the team's games this year.

At the age of 26, the Celtics guard is entering the prime of his professional career. In fact, Irving is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 season and will be a highly sought-after commodity when he hits the open market. However, Irving has verbally stated that he wants to remain with the Celtics considering the amount of success that the franchise had last season.