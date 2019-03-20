Celtics' Kyrie Irving plans to take 'some games off' before playoffs; doesn't 'put emphasis' on the stretch run

The Boston Celtics were expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference when the 2018-19 season began.

However, inconsistency has been one of the biggest issues for the Celtics and they find themselves in fifth place in the conference as a result with just a handful of weeks left to go before the postseason.

With the regular season dwindling down, Kyrie Irving admitted on Wednesday that he wants to take "some games off," and began preparing for the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving: “I’m definitely taking some games off before the playoffs. It just makes no sense to put emphasis on these regular-season games when you know you’re gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 20, 2019

The Celtics certainly have been playing much better as of late with five wins in their last seven games. Boston only trails the Indiana Pacers by a half game for the fourth seed and find themselves three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed.

Despite the Celtics being capable of climbing in the standings, Irving appears to be looking towards the postseason. Kyrie believes that it "makes no sense" to put a premium on regular season games the rest of the way. The veteran guard has been banged up at times this season and that comes after he didn't play a single second in the playoffs last season.

Irving is currently averaging 23.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. The All-Star guard also secured a career-high 11 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks this past weekend and his 5.1 rebounds are a career-high.

Boston doesn't have an incredibly overwhelming slate the rest of the way aside from facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and the Pacers twice. Obviously, if the Celtics win at least two of those games, it could bode well for the team rising in the conference standings.