Celtics' Kyrie Irving plans to team up with Jay Z's Roc Nation after opting for free agency, reports say

Kyrie Irving has taken the first step toward his prospective free agency this summer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million contract for the 2019-20 season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Celtics' Kyrie Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season and will become a free agent eligible to sign a new contract with Boston or elsewhere, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2019

As Charania reports, Irving can sign with any NBA team or sign a new deal with the Celtics when free agency opens.

Irving is not only choosing to opt out of his current deal and become a free agent, but he's also parting ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler and is expected to sign with Roc Nation Sports, the sports management agency founded by hip-hop artist Jay Z, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston's Kyrie Irving is expected to partner with ROC Nation Sports for representation, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/2ZQnKvDaLV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

Considering Jay Z is from the Brooklyn area and formerly owned a stake in the Nets franchise, one can draw the conclusion that this may signal that Irving is favoring signing with the Nets in free agency -- especially in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's injury.

Irving was long expected to opt out of his deal for next season despite making an announcement at the start of the 2018-19 campaign that he was going to opt in. Back in February he told reporters he didn't "owe anybody s---" heading into free agency and urged reporters to hold all free agency questions for the summer.

The All-Star guard has spent the last two seasons with the Celtics after the franchise acquired him from the Cavaliers two summers ago. In two seasons in Boston, Irving put together averages of 24.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Irving and the Celtics saw their season come to a close when they were eliminated by the Bucks in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics came away with a win in Game 1, but ended up losing four consecutive games to cap off a disappointing season.

With this latest business decision by Irving, more and more signs are pointing towards Irving's potential exit from Boston.