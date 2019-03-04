Celtics' Kyrie Irving says he doesn't play basketball to 'be a celebrity'

Boston Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving is apparently having some trouble dealing with all the fanfare and media attention that comes with being an NBA superstar.

Prior to the Celtics loss to the Rockets on Sunday afternoon, Irving was captured on camera saying "I won't miss any of this sh*t when I'm done playing," in regards to the cameras in his face as he entered the building.

On Monday, he clarified those comments and said that he isn't interested in being a celebrity, and just wants to play basketball.

"I didn't really come into this game to be cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that," Irving said, via Tom Westerholm of Mass Live. "It's a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now ... I just want to play basketball at a very high level."

It doesn't seem like Irving has been having much fun this season, which continues on Tuesday when they face the Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), and these comments appear to confirm that. The Celtics haven't lived up to their lofty preseason expectations, and Irving has clashed with some of his younger teammates. All of this has worked to cast doubt on Irving's long-term future in Boston, despite the fact that he publicly expressed his intention to re-sign with the Celtics.

"I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston," Irving said at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden, via the Celtics. "If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."

At this point in time it seems like Irving has at least had second thoughts about continuing his career in Boston, and a recent report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer suggests that Irving is growing increasingly disengaged from his Celtics teammates.

From The Ringer:

"These days, Irving plays lackadaisical defense, and unfocused offense. Sources around the team told me that Irving's persona has changed, too: He's become disengaged and detached from those around the team. There is talk that Irving's friendships on the team start and end with Tatum, with whom he shares an agent. Irving has grown increasingly frustrated with the intense media coverage of his future decision, and the state of the team. The Kyrie News Cycle is its own industry at this point: the Celtics lose a game, Irving gives a terse and meta-commentary on the state of the media, basketball, and the universe, questioning the motivations of those asking him questions. Those reporters then write about Irving's responses and the scrutiny on his and the team's play is that much stronger. Rinse and repeat."

Unfortunately for Irving, the media attention surrounding him, his team, and his future isn't going away, so he is going to have to continue to cope, or walk away from the game, which seems unlikely.