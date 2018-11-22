Celtics' Kyrie Irving says he meant 'no disrespect' with 'f--- Thanksgiving' comment after Wednesday loss to Knicks

Frustrations seem to be running high following the Celtics' 117-109 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday night. Boston is now .500, and star point guard Kyrie Irving clearly expects more. Irving caused a stir after the game, telling a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving that he doesn't celebrate the holiday before saying "f--- Thanksgiving."

Hours later, Irving tweeted an apology Thursday morning.

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Irving's mother descends from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and there's ultimately nothing wrong with not celebrating Thanksgiving, although responding in such an abrasive way is probably the issue here.

Irving and the Celtics should be better, and Irving knows it. He doesn't want to wait for things to work themselves out.

"We just can't wait anymore, honestly," Irving said, via NBC Boston. "From myself, everybody else as a collective, to our coaching staff, we just don't have time to really be waiting to kind of see if guys are going to give that extra effort. Including myself, it's just an accountability standpoint that we all have to have.

"I think that we're making steps in the right direction. I just think that it's tiring at this point, when we show flashes of brilliance and then we put ourselves in a deep hole and then we're consistently coming back. We can't play like that. I think we're just showing signs of what we're capable of but we just have to do it consistently."

The Celtics made the Eastern Conference finals last season after Gordon Hayward's gruesome season-ending leg injury in his first game with the team and losing Irving for the postseason. The team had sky-high expectations heading into this season, but they've failed to reach them. While Irving's heritage could well inform his opinions of Thanksgiving, Wednesday's response could just as easily come from frustration with the team's struggles.