Celtics' Kyrie Irving says Warriors 'got lucky' in win over Boston; Stephen Curry disagrees

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving thinks that luck was involved during the Golden State Warriors 115-111 win over the Celtics on Saturday night.

Not long after the final buzzer sounded at TD Garden, Irving met with the media in attendance and made it clear that he believed things would have turned out differently had the ball bounced their way down the stretch.

"I mean, they had poise but they also got pretty lucky too," Irving said, via Mass Live. "We had two pretty good looks that either way had gone down, you know, different game. But they were poised where Klay (Thompson) hits a big shot in transition, he gets a big stop on the defensive end, there's 21 seconds left, you know, but (Kevin Durant) has that turnover where we get another chance. It just didn't go our way and we had our chance on the offensive, on the defensive rebound, just, Smarty slipped. Things didn't go our way. S--- happens in games, and you just got to move on."

You can see Irving's comments below:

When asked about Irving's comments, Warriors guard Steph Curry seemed to disagree.

"I don't know what that means," Curry said. "In terms of just forcing them into tough shots, I mean, they could have made them. Their turnovers really could have hurt us. But over the course of 48, we gave ourselves a good opportunity to win the game."

Though Curry may disagree with Irving's comments, his head coach was impressed with what he saw from the Celtics squad.

"They're one of the best teams in the league," Kerr said of the Celtics, via ESPN. "They're great defensively, and they got dynamic offensive players that are already one of the best, so it'll be interesting to see this year with LeBron [James] out of the East who comes out of the East, and we got a lot of work to do to also get out of the West.

"A lot of great teams this year. I think the league is better this year than it's been in a long time... A lot of great teams, but Boston is clearly a great two-way team, and that's what it takes in the playoffs."

The two teams will play one more time this season when the Warriors host the Celtics in early March, although many expect to see them squaring off against each other again come June.