Celtics' Marcus Smart admits oblique injury is very 'frustrating'; Taking process 'day-by-day'

The Boston Celtics were dealt some devastating news before the postseason got underway when it was revealed that guard Marcus Smart would miss four to six weeks with an oblique injury.

It's quite possible that Smart will miss the first two rounds of the playoffs if the timetable holds true. On Tuesday, Smart spoke to the media about his injury and admitted that it's definitely a "frustrating" situation to be in.

"That's probably the frustrating part," Smart said, via MassLive.com. "You have to sit there helplessly knowing there's nothing you can do, and that no one can do for you. You have to sit there and go through it," he said. "Being out here watching these guys and not being on the floor makes it even tougher. I've been stressing a bit not being on the court, plus with the injury, and it's frustrating, but you have to take it day-by-day and one day at a time."

The veteran shooting guard suffered the oblique injury against the Orlando Magic back on April 7 in a game that Boston didn't really need to win. Smart missed the regular season finale against the Washington Wizards following that and should continue to be out of the lineup for the majority of the postseason. Smart is expected to miss the opening two rounds of the postseason, which includes Boston's current series against the Indiana Pacers.

Prior to his injury, Smart put together averages of 8.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. During the regular season, Smart was the team's starting shooting guard, which allowed Gordon Hayward to shift to a bench role.

While it's an uphill battle for Smart to return, it's one that he's hoping to take one step at a time.

"It's getting in the pool a lot to really keep going. It's light on your body. Even in the pool it's a little tender but I'm able to do a lot more things than I would be able to do out here, because the pool takes a lot of pressure off of you," Smart said. "The next mark to see where I'm at is probably in two weeks, at the four-week mark and hopefully it's progressed more than now and hopefully I can start running or jogging by then and hopefully shooting a basketball, so that's my next mark and that's what I'm trying to get to."

Smart is certainly a huge loss for the Celtics from a leadership and defensive standpoint alone. However, Boston has fared just fine so far as they came away with an 84-74 Game 1 victory and held Indiana to just a 33.3 percent shooting clip.