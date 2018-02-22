Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doctors said I'm lucky hand injury didn't end my season

Marcus Smart has missed 11 games with the Celtics after punching a picture frame and getting shards of glass embedded in his hand. According to Smart, his doctors told him it actually could have been a lot worse.

"[Doctors] said the two tendons that ran along the pinky area, the main tendons, and literally the glass was sitting right in between them. So, [they said], 'You should go play the lotto or something because you missed your tendons,'" Smart said via ESPN. "They don't understand it. They don't really see how. So I thank God for that every day. It could have been worse."

For the Celtics, it was a frustrating setback. The team dropped five of 11 games, falling to second in the East, but there is an upside. Boston sits 2 1/2 games back of the Raptors, well within striking distance, and Smart is practicing again. All of this to say, Smart could be back on the floor sooner than later.

If the glass had cut his tendons, a very different story.

"I probably would have had to have surgery," said Smart. "I would have been done for the year."

Smart said he would be ready to play when the Celtics visit the Pistons on Friday to start the second half of the season, and coach Brad Stevens is glad to have him back.

"Hopefully, it's a good lift. He's been a key part of our team for four years now," Stevens said, per ESPN. "Not only does he add what he adds, but he knows what's going on to the nth degree because he's been around here for so long. Obviously, having him out at practice was good today. That always raises the energy level when you have someone new at practice.

"I'm sure he'd second this -- [punching glass] wasn't a good move. You don't want to put yourself in that risk, but luckily nothing beyond what happened happened. His hand is a lot better, and that's obviously encouraging. You don't want anyone to pay any more than he did with regard to time missed, time away; he does want to play, he's a guy who really likes to play, he's a good teammate. I know how antsy he is, so that would have been even harder."

Smart isn't a stat sheet stuffer, but he undoubtedly knows the game better than almost anyone on the floor. And as Stevens says, you can't replicate that. There's a reason the Celtics held onto him at the trade deadline, despite the injury and undeniable interest. Smart probably won't be punching frames any time soon, but he has some ground to make up with his team now that he's back.