Celtics' Marcus Smart ejected from preseason game after JR Smith, Aron Baynes dust-up
Smart was sent to the showers early Saturday after coming to the defense of his teammate in Cleveland
An Eastern Conference finals preseason rematch Saturday night between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics elicited strong emotions from both sides -- including a mini dust-up that forced Marcus Smart to hit the showers early.
It all happened in the closing minutes of the first quarter when, heated after a play, Cleveland's JR Smith shoved Aron Baynes. Smart immediately came to the defense of his teammate, but was held back -- and tackled! -- by Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier before things got out of control.
Smart and Smith were assessed technicals, and Smart was ejected for the play after crashing down to push Smith immediately after Baynes was pushed.
The on-court beef bled over into the postgame, too, and Smart was far from finished giving JR Smith a piece of his mind.
"I told him to come back to the back," said Smart after the game about a gesture he made as he exited. "All that on the court … we can handle that off the court. I ain't with that."
Smith responded with a tweet storm, first with a subtweet then a direct response to a video of Smart sassing Smith postgame.
Cleveland and Smith had the last laugh in more ways than one -- Smith waved an ironic goodbye to Smart as he was being escorted off the court -- and the Cavs sealed a 113-102 victory to improve to 2-0 in preseason play.
