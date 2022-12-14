Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.

After a back-and-forth game that saw the Celtics blow a 20-point lead to the Lakers, only for the Lakers to blow a 13-point lead of their own, Smart was subbed out late in overtime and proceeded to disappear into the tunnel before re-emerging. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston after the game, Smart revealed that he had come out of the game in order to throw up without ruining the arena floor.

"I'm a little under the weather. I actually had to vomit," Smart said. "I didn't want to ruin the floor (at Crypto.com Arena), so I got my butt in the back. It's a lot of traveling, we're playing these games back-to-back, a day in-between, your body takes a toll.

"And it's around that time -- flu (season), it's December, it's cold. So for us, we're just trying to do everything we can to stay as healthy as we can. But tonight I'm a little under the weather."

The Celtics' victory improved their record to 22-7 on the season, wrapping up a six-game road trip that featured four games on the West Coast. Smart will now be able to get some well-earned rest and recovery as the Celtics make their way back east, where they will return home Friday night against the Orlando Magic.