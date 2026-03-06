The top storyline in the NBA is happening when the Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics on Friday. Jayson Tatum is set to make his season debut for the Celtics after tearing his right Achilles tendon last May during the second round of the playoffs. Tatum was initially listed as questionable, but has been updated to available on the latest injury report. His over/under for projected points is 11.5. Dallas is coming off a 115-114 loss at Orlando on Thursday, while Boston dropped a 118-89 decision at Charlotte on Wednesday. The Mavericks (21-41), who have lost five in a row, are 7-21 on the road this season. The Celtics (41-21) have won three of their last six games and are 21-10 on their home floor.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -15.5 Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 225.5 points Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -1064, Mavericks +675 Mavericks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Mavericks vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Mavericks vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mavericks vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (225.5). Tatum's presence could spark Boston's offense short and long term. He's expected to play limited minutes, but that might all this game needs to push the total over. SportsLine's model is projecting that he scores 14 points, making the Over the value play on his prop line.



The total has gone over in 14 of the Mavericks' last 19 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. The model projects 230 combined points as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

How to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks

