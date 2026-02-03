Two teams going in opposite directions will meet as part of Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics (31-18) have won three of their last four, including a Sunday victory over Milwaukee, 107-79. Meanwhile, the Mavs (19-30) have lost four straight, most recently a 111-107 defeat to Houston on Saturday. Anthony Davis (finger) and PJ Washington (concussion) are among those out for the Mavericks.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The teams split their two matchups last season as they'll meet for the first time this year. The latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds list Boston as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 222.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Mavericks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread Celtics -6.5 at DraftKings Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -254, Mavericks +206 Mavericks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Mavericks vs. Celtics streaming: Peacock

SportsLine's model has simulated Mavericks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (222.5 points). These teams have engaged in nothing but high-scoring affairs over their last four regular-season matchups, with each of them clearing having at least 229 combined points. Those four meetings have averaged 238.3 points, with each of the last three going Over the total.

The Mavs have trended over recently at home, as they've eclipsed the total in five of their last seven contests in Dallas. Meanwhile, few teams are as efficient as Boston on the offensive end, as it ranks second in offensive rating, second in 3-pointers per game, and it commits the fewest turnovers per night. SportsLine's model has the total being surpassed by more than 10 points as the Over hits in 64.6% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Celtics vs. Mavs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?