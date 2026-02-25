A potential NBA Finals preview takes place on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the Denver Nuggets. Boston (38-19) has won four in a row, most recently defeating Phoenix, 97-81, on Tuesday. Denver (36-22) has alternated wins and losses over its last seven games, with its last outing being a Sunday defeat to Golden State, 128-117. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) remain out for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets won the lone matchup earlier this season, 114-110, on the road. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins, here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Celtics spread Nuggets -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nuggets vs. Celtics over/under: 229.5 points Nuggets vs. Celtics money line: Nuggets -164, Celtics +137 Nuggets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Pick NBA props with the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 in select states, here:

Top Celtics vs. Nuggets predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Nuggets vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (229.5 points). No team has seen its games surpass the total more often than Denver, which has seen the Over go 37-21 (63.8%). The Over has hit in three more games for Denver than any other NBA team, and each of the last three Nuggets contests have eclipsed the O/U.

Boston has seen the O/U split over its last four games overall, but the Over has hit in three of the last four Celtics trips to Denver. Both teams' depth will be on display on Wednesday as each is projected to have six players score more than 9 points. A total of 237 points are projected, per the model, with the Over hitting 60.1% of the time.

How to make Nuggets vs. Celtics picks

It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.