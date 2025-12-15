The 2025 NBA season rolls on with a huge Eastern Conference matchup on Monday as the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons get the day's action underway. Detroit leads the East with a 20-5 record, while Boston is in third place and five games back at 15-10. The teams have split their two head-to-head matchups thus far and they have matching 14-11 records against the spread this season. Payton Pritchard (neck) is questionable for Boston.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 229.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -1.5 Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 229.5 points Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics -126, Pistons +106 Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Pistons streaming: Peacock

How to make Celtics vs. Pistons picks

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (229.5 points). Hitting the Over has been a recent trend for both teams. Three straight Detroit games have cleared the total, while four of the last five have done the same for Boston.

The model is projecting nine players to hit double-digit scoring in this one with Jaylen Brown (27.1 points) leading the way for Boston in the simulations and Cade Cunningham (23.9 points) pacing Detroit. The model is projecting 239 combined points as the Over hits more than 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

The model projects one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.