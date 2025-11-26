Group play in the 2025 NBA Cup continues on Wednesday, and the first tip of the day is the Boston Celtics (9-8) vs. the Detroit Pistons (15-2). The Pistons, who are on a 13-game winning streak overall, are 2-0 in group play, while Boston is 1-2. Boston is eliminated with a loss in this game. The Celtics would also be knocked out by an Atlanta win on Friday or both the Knicks and Heat winning on Wednesday.

Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 5 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 230.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -2.5 Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 230.5 points Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -143, Celtics +120

SportsLine's model has simulated Celtics vs. Pistons 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 237 combined points.

Boston is coming off a game that went well over the total against Orlando last time out, while the Pistons have seen their last four games hit the Over. The model projects that the teams combine for 237 points as the Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

