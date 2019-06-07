Celtics plan to pursue trade for Anthony Davis even if Kyrie Irving leaves in free agency, per report

One of the biggest storylines throughout the summer is expected to be what ends up happening with New Orleans Pelicans star big man Anthony Davis

The Boston Celtics have long been rumored as one of the top destinations for Davis. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Celtics are expect to pursue Davis even if Kyrie Irving leaves in free agency.

"From what I understand, they're not going to take their foot off the gas when it comes to pursuing Anthony Davis," Mannix said on his most recent edition of "The Crossover" podcast.

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin has made it clear that he's committed to trying to convince Davis to stay in New Orleans. Last month, Griffin met with Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, in Los Angeles, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the meeting didn't change Davis' mind regarding pursuing a future elsewhere.

The Pelicans do currently own the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which is slated to be Duke's Zion Williamson. With Williamson coming to town, Griffin had hoped to convince Davis to stay, but it doesn't appear that it will be a possibility.

In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have also been rumored as potential landing spots for Davis based on the assets that they currently have to offer in any trade.

The Celtics obviously have an abundance of assets to swing a Davis deal. Even if Irving signs elsewhere, Boston can ship assets like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and multiple first round picks in an effort to acquire Davis. The Celtics still have a talented core that includes Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.