A potential playoff preview has the Boston Celtics hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon. Boston (52-25) is the No. 2 seed in the East and is coming off a Friday win over Milwaukee, 133-101. Toronto (43-34) is sixth in the conference and defeated Memphis, 128-96, on Friday. The Celtics have won 14 of the last 15 matchups with Toronto, including all three this season. Immanuel Quickley (foot) is out for Toronto, with Nikola Vucevic (finger) questionable for Boston after missing the last month.

Tip-off from is at 3:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics won, 125-117, when these teams last met on January 9. The latest Raptors vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Boston as the 9.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 221.5. The Celtics are at -446 on the money line (risk $446 to win $100). Before making any Celtics vs. Raptors picks, check out the Raptors vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9.5 at DraftKings Raptors vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points Raptors vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -446, Raptors +351 Raptors vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. Raptors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5). The Over is 2-1 across these teams' three matchups this season, and the total has also been eclipsed in three of the last four meetings in Boston between these two. Also, recent games have both teams leaning Over. The last two Celtics games have surpassed the total, while the Over is 3-1 over Toronto's last four games overall.

These teams have efficient offenses but in different ways. Boston has the league's No. 2 offensive rating and ranks in the top 10 in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. As for Toronto, it ranks second in the NBA in assists and slots in the top 10 in both 2-pointers made and 2-point percentage. With 13 combined players forecasted to score more than 8 points, the model calls for 221 total points, giving value to the Over. See the Celtics vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.