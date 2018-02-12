Celtics retire Paul Pierce's jersey in emotional ceremony following loss to Cavs
Former teammates and coaches were on hand as Pierce accepted the honor
The Boston Celtics are running out of jersey numbers.
Franchise legend Paul Pierce became the latest to have his jersey lofted to the TD Garden rafters, as he was honored with a ceremony on Sunday following Boston's 121-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Plenty of former Celtics were in attendance, such as Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and former Boston coach Doc Rivers.
Pierce's is the 22nd number retired by the Celtics, the most of any pro sports franchise in North America. Before the ceremony, he made his grand entrance into the arena to have his No. 34 retired.
Then Rivers and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge shared stories and memories about Pierce before they called him up to the stage to say a few words.
Pierce averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 15 seasons with the Celtics. A 10-time All-Star, Pierce was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2008 after leading Boston to the NBA championship. He scored 24,021 points for the Celtics, second only to John Havlicek in franchise history.
