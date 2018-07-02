Celtics rookie Robert Williams missed his flight before first summer league practice
Boston's young player is having a rough time right now
The Celtics got a player that many considered the steal of the 2018 NBA Draft in Robert Williams out of Texas A&M. However, the reason he might have been a steal could have to do with his ability to be on time. The rookie big man has only just started his NBA career and he's already had a couple of not-so-great moments.
The first one seemed innocent enough. The Celtics planned to have a post-draft conference call with Williams, but he apparently overslept and was late to the call. Oh well. This stuff happens. However, Williams has once again proven to be tardy for something a little more important.
The Celtics' summer league team had their first practice Sunday. Williams wasn't there. Why? Because he missed his flight. That's now two notable tardy incidents for Williams. Via MassLive.
"I think everyone's disappointed," Larranaga said. "You want to get everything off to a good start in the first day, but we'll handle that internally and move forward."
This doesn't mean anything long-term. It's just two moments of tardiness for Williams all within recent memory of each other. Obviously he can't just show up late to everything and expect to not have that be a problem on his team and in the NBA, but that's an issue that he will figure out very quickly. He's only 20 years old. Let him be young.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Stephenson to join LeBron's Lakers
Don't let him guard LeBron in practice
-
Report: Gordon returning to Magic
Aaron Gordon will be back in Orlando despite an awkward fit
-
Who claims LeBron's Eastern throne?
The East is more wide open than it's been in eight years, thanks to LeBron heading West
-
KCP agrees to one-year deal with Lakers
The Lakers are bringing KCP back for another year
-
20 thoughts on NBA free agency so far
From Ariza to VanVleet, we have you covered