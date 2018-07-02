Celtics rookie Robert Williams missed his flight before first summer league practice

The Celtics got a player that many considered the steal of the 2018 NBA Draft in Robert Williams out of Texas A&M. However, the reason he might have been a steal could have to do with his ability to be on time. The rookie big man has only just started his NBA career and he's already had a couple of not-so-great moments.

The first one seemed innocent enough. The Celtics planned to have a post-draft conference call with Williams, but he apparently overslept and was late to the call. Oh well. This stuff happens. However, Williams has once again proven to be tardy for something a little more important.

The Celtics' summer league team had their first practice Sunday. Williams wasn't there. Why? Because he missed his flight. That's now two notable tardy incidents for Williams. Via MassLive.

"I think everyone's disappointed," Larranaga said. "You want to get everything off to a good start in the first day, but we'll handle that internally and move forward."

This doesn't mean anything long-term. It's just two moments of tardiness for Williams all within recent memory of each other. Obviously he can't just show up late to everything and expect to not have that be a problem on his team and in the NBA, but that's an issue that he will figure out very quickly. He's only 20 years old. Let him be young.