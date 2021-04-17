The Boston Celtics are signing former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker to a two-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In order to clear room for Parker on the roster, the Celtics will waive recent trade deadline addition Moe Wagner. As the two would occupy similar roles as offensive-minded reserves, Parker rendered Wagner redundant on the Celtics roster.

Parker has played in only three games this season, all for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were his fourth team since leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, and he disappointed in brief stints with the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards. The Kings waived Parker after an active deadline period in which they made multiple deals, including the absorption of Mfiondu Kabengele from the Clippers and swaps of Cory Joseph for Delon Wright and Nemanja Bjelica for Moe Harkless.

The Kings initially absorbed Parker as part of a salary dump. Their 2019 signing of Dewayne Dedmon didn't work out, so they needed to take on Parker's deal in order to send Dedmon back to Atlanta. He gave them only nine total games, and the scoring punch that made him a top pick in 2014 was largely gone. Since leaving the Bucks, he's averaged only 14 points on below 30 percent shooting from behind the arc. The NBA has seemingly passed his 2-point heavy game by, and he made waves in 2018 when, after signing with the Bulls, he declared that "they don't pay players to play defense."

At this stage in his career, Parker will have to play defense to survive in the NBA. He is no longer a prospect with star-caliber upside. As interested as Boston might be in some extra bench scoring, role players have to make 3-pointers and defend to last in the modern NBA. If Parker doesn't do that with the Celtics, this could be his last NBA stop.