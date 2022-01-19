The NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but three teams didn't want to wait. On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs agreed to a three-team trade that sends Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs, Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets, and Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio also acquires Denver's 2028 second-round pick in the trade.

The deal isn't a blockbuster by any means, but it could prove to be beneficial for all three teams involved. Getting off of Hernangomez's contract could help the Celtics avoid the luxury tax, plus they get a couple of promising young players in Bol and Dozier, though Dozier is sidelined for the rest of the current campaign with a torn ACL, and he will be a free agent after the season. Bol will be a restricted free agent.

Every contending team -- like the Nuggets -- could use a shooter like Forbes, and his presence out on the floor should help to open up space for reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He will also be a free agent after the season. Lastly, the Spurs get some perimeter depth in Hernangomez, whose deal for next season is partially guaranteed.

The Nuggets already attempted to deal Bol to the Detroit Pistons earlier this month, but the trade fell through after Bol failed a physical. He's set to undergo surgery on his foot that will keep him sidelined for the next 8-to-12 weeks, according to Shams Charania The Athletic. So, the Celtics won't be able to tap into his services right away.

With plenty of time remaining before the Feb. 10 deadline, be prepared for a multitude of other moves to materialize in the near future.