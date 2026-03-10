A potential Finals preview takes place on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are second in their conference standings with Boston (43-21) winners of five of its last six, most recently defeating Cleveland, 109-98, on Sunday. The Spurs (47-17) have won four in a row, last defeating Houston 145-120 on Sunday, and the Spurs have won 15 of their last 16. Payton Pritchard (neck) is questionable for Boston.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs won the last matchup, 100-95, in January. The latest Spurs vs. Celtics odds have San Antonio as 3.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Celtics 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Celtics spread: Spurs -3.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Celtics money line: Spurs -148, Celtics +124 Spurs vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Celtics streaming: Peacock

Top Celtics vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5). These two have frequently engaged in high-scoring affairs in Texas as the Over has been reached in seven of their last 10 matchups in San Antonio. The last of those came in March 2025 and saw 232 combined points scored. Speaking of playing in San Antonio, the total has been surpassed in each of the Spurs last two home games, and the Over is 5-2 over San Antonio's last seven home contests.

Few teams are as efficient inside the arc as the Spurs, who rank second in 2-point percentage, while few squads can match up with Boston on the perimeter. The Celtics are third in made 3-pointers per game and average the fewest turnovers per game. With the proficiency of these two offenses, both defenses are projected to allow at least 4 more points than their season average. The Over is surpassed in 61% of simulations.

How to make Spurs vs. Celtics picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

So who wins Celtics vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?