Celtics star Kyrie Irving to be honored by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota

Two years ago, during the standoff between water protectors and law enforcement over the Dakota Access Pipeline project in North Dakota, Kyrie Irving tweeted, "My prayers and thoughts are with everyone protesting at Standing Rock, I am with you all. #NoDAPL Defend the Sacred."

The message of solidarity from Irving was perhaps a bit surprising, as it wasn't exactly something tons of NBA players were talking about. However, considering Irving's heritage, it made complete sense. Not only does Irving have Native American heritage, but his late mother, grandparents and great-grandparents were all part of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe who live on the land where the pipeline was supposed to pass through.

Now, the tribe is set to honor Irving. According to a press release they sent out on Friday, Irving will attend a ceremony on Thursday in Fort Yates, North Dakota. There will be a "naming ceremony, performances and community feed" at the event.

Official press release on Kyrie Irving’s homecoming to Standing Rock. pic.twitter.com/wWNVW6NgRj — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) August 17, 2018

Chairman Mike Faith added in the release:

"We could not be more excited, he has made us all proud. To know that he has not forgotten his roots and is taking the time before he starts his basketball season to visit the People, his People, shows that Kyrie has great character and pride in his heritage."

Irving has a tattoo of the tribal logo on his neck, and recently designed a version of his shoes in order to honor the tribe.