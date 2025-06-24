When the New York Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals, it was clear that changes were on the horizon. Entering the offseason, the Celtics' projected payroll for next year was $493 million with luxury taxes included, and Boston has already been working to shed money.

The Celtics are reportedly now about $18 million above the second apron after trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, but another move to help Boston financially could be coming soon. According to The Athletic, the Celtics are still shopping other players, including forward/center Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis is set to make $30,731,707 in 2025-26. The former No. 4 overall pick of the Knicks spent the past two seasons with the Celtics, and averaged 19.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field over the last two years. However, he missed 40 games this past season and 25 games in 2023-24.

Porzingis battled post-viral syndrome throughout the final stretch of the season, and even came off the bench for four of Boston's six matchups against New York. He shot 6-of-25 from the field for 25 points, and hauled in 22 total rebounds over those six contests.

Porzingis' availability issues could limit his market, but the Celtics have motivation to move on from the soon-to-be 30-year-old big man. Perhaps that could lower Boston's asking price for Porzingis, but he's still an intriguing talent. Porzingis has put together four seasons where he's recorded 100 blocks and 100 made three-pointers. Only Brook Lopez recorded more seasons with 100 blocks and 100 made three-pointers in NBA history.