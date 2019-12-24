Celtics' Tacko Fall conducts Boston Pops during 'Sleigh Ride' at holiday concert
Fall took his talents to the symphony
Boston Celtics rookie center Tacko Fall is talented in more ways than one. As it turns out, he can conduct an orchestra. The Boston Pops brought the 7-foot-5 fan favorite up to the stage on Monday to conduct one piece at their holiday concert.
Fall lead the orchestra and chorus while they played "Sleigh Ride" at Symphony Hall in Boston. The big man made the most of it and put on a great performance, even adding a spin move to while he was up there that wowed the crowd.
The audience laughed as the already tall player towed over everyone on the stand and gave cues to the musicians, sometimes coming a beat late.
For Fall, it was the first time he had ever won a tuxedo, he told The Boston Globe. It took a size-48 double-extra-long one to fit him.
"I look good. At least that's what they say," Fall said.
Fall added that he did some pregame prep before waltzing onto the stage. He watched some game film and looked to videos of Shaquille O'Neal conducting the Pops in 2010 to learn what he had to do.
Conductor Keith Lockhart gifted him a custom baton that said "Congratulations to Tacko" on the bulb. Fall used this to lead the group.
Boston has very quickly embraced Fall after the center went undrafted in June and joined the C's the summer league. He is on a one-year, two-way contract with the team, meaning he also plays for the Celtics' G League affiliate Maine Red Claws.
