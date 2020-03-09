Celtics' Tacko Fall nearly records triple-double with blocks in G-League game

Tacko Fall has become a local cult hero in Boston this season, and Celtics fans are quick to chant the 7-foot-6 rookie's name at every opportunity. But despite the fans' wishes, Fall has only played in six games, where he's managed a total of 24 minutes and 19 points.

Down in the G-League, though, it's a different story. Fall plays plenty of minutes, and has even started at times for the Maine Red Claws. In 27 games, he's averaging a double-double with 12.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. On Sunday, he kept up his strong play, nearly recording a triple-double as he put up 16 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks on a perfect 7 of 7 from the field in the Red Claws' loss to the Windy City Bulls.

When he got deep post position, there was simply nothing the Bulls could do, and on multiple occasions they resorted to simply grabbing on to Fall's shoulders in desperation. On the defensive end, he showed how much his size and length can disrupt opponents at the rim.

Despite his size, Fall went undrafted and doesn't play much with the Celtics because of a lack of mobility and an extremely raw offensive game. You can still see those issues in the G-League, but at a lower level it's just not as big of a deal; players and teams can't exploit him the same way.

He still has a long way to go in his development, and we shouldn't expect him to be an NBA contributor any time soon. But as this game showed once again, he has established himself as a pretty strong force down in the G-League. It doesn't matter what level you're at, finishing one block shy of a triple-double is incredible.