Celtics' Tacko Fall receives 'MVP' chants, throws down alley-oop, catches block in mid-air in win vs. Hornets
For the second straight game, the 7-foot-5 phenomenon delighted the TD Garden crowd
Forget Taco Tuesday -- it was Tacko Weekend in Boston. The Celtics' 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall delighted the the TD Garden crowd on Friday by scoring a career-high five points, and he kept the show going in Sunday's 119-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Fall, who earned fan-favorite status during Summer League before the Celtics officially signed him to a two-way contract, entered the game with 2:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of the Boston crowd. Fall immediately picked up a rebound, and later scored on a layup that he almost had to shoot down toward the basket. But the crowd truly erupted when Fall threw down a sky-high alley-oop from Brad Wanamaker. On the ensuing defensive possession, the crowd showered their hero with "MVP" chants.
As if that weren't enough, Fall finished off the game by collecting a block where he actually just snatched Miles' Bridges' shot out of mid-air. It seemed like a pretty obvious goaltend, but perhaps the refs also came down with a mild case of Tacko fever.
Fall, who finished the game with four points, two rebounds and a block in two-plus minutes, has connected with fans in an extremely rare way early in his career. On a night where Jayson Tatum poured in a career-high 39 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, it was Fall who received the "MVP" chants. It remains to be seen whether he'll ever be an effective NBA player, but Fall's impact on the Celtics organization and fan base has already been felt.
