Celtics take over Barclays and defeat Nets, 109-102

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Life without D’Angelo Russell doesn’t seem too great. It also didn’t help that the Nets played the NBA’s hottest teams.

The Brooklyn Nets (5-9) returned home without D’Angelo Russell and lost to the Boston Celtics (13-2), 109-102, Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving shredded Brooklyn’s defense with 25 points and five assists, but Boston won due to a balanced attack and solid defense.

It seemed like an away game for the Nets. Barclays Center was swarmed with green as Boston fans chanted, “Lets go Celtics!” and “MVP” for Irving throughout the game.

started the game on a 17-4 run and it looked like it was going to be a long night against the NBA’s best. However, the Nets answered with a strong 32-20 second quarter and knotted things up at 52 apiece at half.

Then, Brad Stevens’ adjustments were made at half and things changed.

The Celtics held the Nets to 19 points in the third quarter following their 32-point quarter. They closed out the third quarter on a 19-6 run and held Brooklyn to just two field goals in the final seven minutes of the quarter. Again, it looked like the Nets would surrender but they didn’t.

Instead, they went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter and cut it down to one. They hung around, but never broke through. With 55 seconds left, Jaylen Brown hit Jason Tatum on an alley-oop to seal the deal and put Boston up by eight with 55 seconds left. Both were taken with Brooklyn’s pick.

It seemed appropriate.

Marcus Morris was the anchor for Boston in the fourth quarter, propelling them on a 13-2 run with 11 of his 21 coming in the final quarter. The third quarter hurt Brooklyn, but their failure to execute down the stretch – especially defensively – killed their chances.

Caris LeVert did all he could and had his best game of the season with 15 points and four assists on 6-of-7 shooting. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds, continuing his solid play of late.

Meanwhile, Joe Harris scored 19 points on a season-high five 3-pointers, while Allen Crabbe nailed a Nets’ season-high five 3-pointers. Starting in place for the injured D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie had a decent night with 12 points and 10 assists, but 4-of-14 from the field.

The Nets lived at the 3-point line with 14 made on 35 attempts.

The Nets played well for most of the game, but it just seemed like they were waiting for Russell to come in the game and hit that big bucket they needed. Only he wasn’t there, and we won’t know when he will be.

To make matters worse, this thing is sinking… quick.

The Nets will face the Utah Jazz on Friday at home.