Celtics' Terry Rozier says team is 'too talented'; suggests players have never 'been on a team like this'

The Boston Celtics entered the 2018-19 season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and it's safe to say that it's been a bumpy road throughout the year so far.

This is a group that has a strong amount of depth, but guard Terry Rozier admitted they could have a little too much. In an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Rozier said that his Celtics teammates haven't "been on a team like this," and that they're "too talented."

"I don't think we've all been on a team like this," Rozier told Yahoo. "Young guys who can play, guys who did things in their career, the group that was together last year, then you bring Kyrie and Hayward back, it's a lot with it." When asked if the roster was too talented, Rozier didn't back down. "Too talented, yeah. Too talented."

After winning four consecutive games earlier this month, the Celtics have dropped three straight contests with the most recent coming in a 109-102 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The team looked like they had really turned things around after having a team meeting following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last month.

However, Kyrie Irving ruffled a lot of feathers when he questioned his teammates' drive to be great. He even admitted that some of the team's younger players "don't know" what it's like to be a championship level team.

Rozier didn't exactly disagree with what Irving had to say earlier this week.

"Kyrie said a lot after the last game and it was probably stuff that people didn't want to hear," Rozier added. "But it's showing."

The Celtics were expected to be in the conversation with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers as the elite teams in the East this season. However, Boston currently has just a 25-18 record and has slid down to fifth place in the conference. That's certainly not many expected considering that the team had a healthy Irving and Gordon Hayward on top of a group that was one win away from reaching the NBA Finals last spring.