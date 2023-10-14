The Boston Celtics made a splash by dealing for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday over the offseason, but that wasn't the end of their notable acquisitions. The team is hiring Jeff Van Gundy as a senior consultant ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to MassLive.com.

Van Gundy will work in basketball operations with the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Redclaws. He'll join a staff that brought in former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell and former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Green over the offseason. Boston is building an experienced group around second-year head coach Joe Mazzula following his run to the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

Van Gundy enjoyed plenty of coaching success with the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks before transitioning to a broadcasting role with ESPN for 16 years. However, he found himself out of a job following summer layoffs in June.

He hasn't been away from the players for too long, though. Van Gundy was the head coach of Team USA during the 2017 FIBA Americup Tournament and has been an assistant in some capacity for other international competitions since then. He worked with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown during the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Now he'll get to return to a front-office setting to help one of the most promising teams in basketball.