The Boston Celtics will be raising another jersey to the rafters of TD Garden. On Friday, the team announced that Kevin Garnett will have his No.5 jersey retired on March 13 during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Garnett, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, played for the Celtics for six seasons from 2007 to 2013 and he helped the team win the NBA title in 2008. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said of the jersey retirement. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!"

Before being traded to the Celtics in 2007, Garnett spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Earlier this year, Garnett said that when it came to his NBA career, his only regret is not making his way to Boston sooner.

"You come into the NBA wanting to win, and losing is part of it. But that doesn't mean you have to accept it," Garnett said. "Getting with a storied franchise like Boston, gave me light, gave me breath, gave me purpose. And the players that you're playing with actually make the experience monumental, made it magical. The city is -- the city was waiting for something big or for something different to happen versus where it was, and when we went we just never looked back.

"The fanbase in Boston was over the top. People following you home, people standing outside your gate when you get home, people wanting to pump your gas. The fan level in Boston was just another level, but I learned to embrace it. My only regret in any of this is that I should have came to Boston a little earlier, other than that it was magical."

Garnett might wish that he joined the Celtics earlier in his career, but better late than never, as they say. The Hall of Famer still got to spend six seasons with the Celtics and he was able to make two NBA Finals appearances and win a title during that time. He clearly left his mark on the city and the team, and in turn, no one will ever wear the No. 5 for the Celtics again. Garnett will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to have his number retired.