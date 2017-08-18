Celtics to retire Paul Pierce's jersey on Feb. 11, when LeBron James, Cavaliers visit
The Celtics will send No. 34 to the rafters in Boston when they take on his old rival
The Boston Celtics are wasting no time in retiring Paul Pierce's jersey. The Truth retired at the end of last season, and less than a day after the finale, Wyc Grousbeck, one of the Celtics' owners, said in an interview that the team would retire Pierce's jersey. Now, we have a date.
Pierce's No. 34 will be raised to the rafters on Feb. 11 as the Celtics face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will bring some added emotion to the event.
Steve Pagliuca, another Celtics owner, had the following to say about the ceremony. Via the Boston Globe:
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca said that Paul Pierce's No. 34 will be retired this upcoming season.
"It's going to be fantastic," Pagliuca said. "For our era, the most recent era, he embodied the Celtics' leadership, the Celtics' brand and was the MVP of the championship team. So it's going to be fantastic to see that happen."
Thinking of going to the game? Better have some deep pockets. Tickets on sites like StubHub already are upward of $300.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Porter ahead of Bagley
It's never too early to look at June's NBA Draft
-
Cousins wants Confederate statues taken
Cousins uses some colorful language to get his point across
-
NBA Players Voice Awards: Russ voted MVP
The awards are voted on by peers in the NBA and adds to Russ' league MVP award he won this...
-
Analyzing the new-look Wolves
Minnesota is facing even bigger expectations headed into next season, and they'll be difficult...
-
Three-Man Weave: Is Russ a repeat MVP?
When the NBA MVP odds came out, it got us thinking: Will stat-compiler Russell Westbrook win...
-
KD: Kyrie situation regular NBA problem
Durant labeled the Cavs' situation as a regular problem in the NBA
Add a Comment