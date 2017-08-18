Celtics to retire Paul Pierce's jersey on Feb. 11, when LeBron James, Cavaliers visit

The Boston Celtics are wasting no time in retiring Paul Pierce's jersey. The Truth retired at the end of last season, and less than a day after the finale, Wyc Grousbeck, one of the Celtics' owners, said in an interview that the team would retire Pierce's jersey. Now, we have a date.

Pierce's No. 34 will be raised to the rafters on Feb. 11 as the Celtics face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will bring some added emotion to the event.

Steve Pagliuca, another Celtics owner, had the following to say about the ceremony. Via the Boston Globe:

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca said that Paul Pierce's No. 34 will be retired this upcoming season. "It's going to be fantastic," Pagliuca said. "For our era, the most recent era, he embodied the Celtics' leadership, the Celtics' brand and was the MVP of the championship team. So it's going to be fantastic to see that happen."

Thinking of going to the game? Better have some deep pockets. Tickets on sites like StubHub already are upward of $300.