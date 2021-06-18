The Boston Celtics are getting in on the busy week across the NBA. Boston has traded All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in this year's draft, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics had recently been trying to trade the guard, who has dealt with injuries in his last two seasons with the Celtics. However, there was thought around the league that, due to the two years and $73.6 million remaining on his contract, it would be difficult to pull off.

Instead, Walker reportedly welcomed an exit from Boston just as much as the Celtics did.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story.