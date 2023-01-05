The Boston Celtics have made a move, albeit a minor one. The team is trading reserve center Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs plan to waive Vonleh as well as veteran Gorgui Dieng, per the report.

The move is simply a cost-cutting one for the Celtics, as they're not receiving any players in return. By trading Vonleh they open up a roster spot ahead of the trade deadline, and it will also save them on their luxury-tax bill. Vonleh's contract was set to become fully guaranteed on Saturday, Jan. 7, so the Celtics had to act before that date.

Vonleh wasn't a major part of Boston's rotation this season. He appeared in 23 games for Boston, but averaged just 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes of action per performance. Once he ultimately clears waivers perhaps another team will give him a look.

Like Vonleh in Boston, Dieng wasn't much of a factor for San Antonio this season. He appeared in just 13 games for the Spurs and averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. Once he clears waivers it wouldn't be surprising if another team picked him up for some additional frontcourt depth.

Boston isn't expected to look to make a major move prior to the trade deadline next month, but as a legitimate contender they will likely look to cash in on the buyout market, and clearing Vonleh's salary and roster spot could help in that regard.