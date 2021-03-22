The Boston Celtics have lost four of six since the All-Star break and are clinging to the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed, a half-game up on the Knicks, entering play on Monday. The narratives around those two teams are polar opposites: The Knicks are rising, the Celtics are spiraling. How aggressive will Boston be in trying to reverse its immediate fortunes at the trade deadline?

It's an interesting question because some would argue there likely isn't a move out there that actually puts Boston in the true-contender mix. In that scenario, perhaps it would behoove them to save their $28.5 million trade exception from the deal that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte for the offseason when they will no longer be hard-capped. Chalk this season up as weird and ultimately lost and get back at it in 2021-22, when, hopefully, Kemba Walker will be fully back to himself.

If the Celtics use the Hayward exception this year, they can only use about $21 million because of the aforementioned $138 million hard cap that comes as a result of the sign-and-trade they executed for Tristan Thompson. If they want to stay under the luxury tax line ($132M), they can only add $15 million via the exception.

With that in mind, Boston is reportedly pursuing Orlando's Aaron Gordon, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Gordon, who has reportedly issued a trade request, is on the books for $18.1 million this season. Boston could absorb Gordon's whole deal and go into the tax, or send back $3 million in the deal. Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford fit the bill. If Boston could add the "mix of young players and first-round picks" that Orlando is reportedly seeking, perhaps a deal can be struck that makes everyone happy.

That's not all. O'Connor is also reporting that Boston is hot on the trail of Atlanta's John Collins, in whom multiple teams -- including the Kings, Mavericks, Pistons and Timberwolves -- are expressing "significant trade interest." Collins would be a monster fit in Boston as an athletic, rim-rolling big with legit 3-point range to open up the lane for, and play pick-and-pop with, its plethora of wing scorers. If Collins were to land with the Celtics, he perhaps wouldn't be traveling from Atlanta alone.

From O'Connor:

Boston's pursuit of Collins also involves another key Hawks rotation player, according to league sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic, whom the Celtics had some trade discussions about while he was in Sacramento. If the Hawks were to acquire Ball, maybe moving Bogdanovic would make some sense. Both Collins, 23, and Bogdanovic, 28, fit the timeline of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are 23 and 24 yet are good enough to compete now.

Clearly, the Celtics are not your typical .500 team, fighting to stay out of a postseason play-in series. They have been in three of the last four conference finals. They have two All-Stars in Tatum and Brown and if Walker catches a consistent groove, that's a third star. They have a reservoir of individual creators and versatile defenders, probably the two most important playoff components alongside shooting.

There is, in short, a reason for the Celtics to believe they can get back in the conference-title mix. None of the teams at the top of the East are perfect. Brooklyn struggles to defend. Philadelphia lacks an elite half-court creator. The Bucks have to prove they can succeed with new defensive schemes in the playoffs, and they're banking a lot on Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to be the half-court creators when Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the walls that are sure to form in front of him.

Boston is still on a longer timeline with Brown and Tatum both under 25 years old and locked up through 2024 and 2025, respectively, but Walker looks to be on the decline, both from a production and trade-value standpoint, the latter of which might well be nearing its nadir.

The Celtics have played the patient card for a long time. They've made big moves, trading for Kyrie Irving and signing Hayward and Walker, but it's always been done with the security net of a bunch of high-leverage future draft picks in their back pocket in case the current plan needed additional support or a whole new design.

Those picks, from Sacramento in 2019 and Memphis in 2020, were suppose to be high lottery picks, but both teams wound up performing better than expected. As a result, the Celtics wound up with the No. 14 pick in the last two drafts, which netted them Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith. All the picks from their 2013 robbery of the Brooklyn Nets are gone. The finished product is supposed to be on the floor as we speak.

That's where the urgency comes from in Boston. There are no more aces up the sleeve. This, for the most part, is it. So you can understand Danny Ainge's increased incentive to maximize his current roster. It didn't work out with Hayward; he was always hurt in Boston, and it has to sting watching him regain his previous form in Charlotte. The reverse happened with Walker. He was elite in Charlotte, and he's been an injured, diminished version of himself in Boston.

Could Aaron Gordon or John Collins be the spark that reignites the once bright future in Boston? Stay tuned.